Jenner & Block Nabs Capital Litigator From Boies Schiller

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 7:02 AM EST) -- Jenner & Block LLP is the latest law firm to pluck away attorneys from Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, adding a Rising Star litigator as it gears up for the anticipated increase in investigative activity relating to government controversies, the firm announced Friday. Joshua Riley, whose clients included high-profile technology companies such as Palantir Technologies and Apple, has joined Jenner & Block as a partner in the firm's government controversies and public policy litigation practice in Washington, D.C. "For me it's really an honor to be able to join what I think is the nation's premier congressional investigations practice, especially as we're...

