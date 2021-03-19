Allen & Overy's Outsourcing Director Jumps To NewLaw Co.

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 10:05 AM EDT) -- NewLaw company Elevate has hired the ex-leader of Allen & Overy LLP's outsourcing platform to serve as general manager in charge of short-term contracts for legal services, the firm announced Thursday. Ben Williams, who founded and directed Peerpoint, Allen & Overy's platform connecting clients and legal counsel on a contractual basis, has taken on Elevate's contracts services department as the company bets on growth in that area. "The contracts services market segment is growing rapidly and presents an exceptional opportunity for Elevate," Elevate general counsel Steve Harmon said in a statement. "Ben has a proven track record of efficiently providing quality...

