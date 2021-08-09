Health, Life Sciences CCOs Get Top Pay, Survey Finds

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Chief compliance officers who work in the health care and life sciences sector far outstrip their counterparts in total compensation, and those who have a law degree also draw better packages than their peers who do not, according to a new report. Thursday's report, by BarkerGilmore LLC, found that chief compliance officers who work in the public health care and life sciences space draw an average of nearly $550,000 in total compensation, while those in the public energy sector rank second-highest, with $485,000. According to the report, chief compliance officers in the public professional services industry made the lowest amount in...

