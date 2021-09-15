Michael Best Lobbying Arm Acquires Wis. Consulting Firm

By Emma Cueto (September 15, 2021, 2:46 PM EDT) -- The lobbying arm of Michael Best & Friedrich LLP has acquired Capitol Consultants, a Wisconsin corporate strategy and government relations firm run by Republican political operative Bill McCoshen. In an announcement Wednesday, Michael Best Strategies said that the acquisition would shore up its position as the "dominant Wisconsin firm" for lobbying needs in the state. "Bill McCoshen has a long track record of delivering client wins on some of the most important public policy issues facing the business community," Robert Marchant, president of Michael Best Strategies, said in a statement. "We're excited to have the Capitol Consultants team join the Michael...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS