Carlton Fields Snags Former Cole Scott & Kissane Atty

By Madison Arnold (November 23, 2021, 2:42 PM EST) -- Carlton Fields lured an attorney for its Orlando, Florida, office away from Cole Scott & Kissane PA. Chad W. Dunham was hired by Carlton Fields to join its property and casualty insurance practice as an associate attorney, the firm announced last week. He previously spent more than three years as an associate at Cole Scott & Kissane and another two years at Specialized Healthcare Partners, according to his LinkedIn profile. "Apart from the healthy work/life balance the firm offers, I was also looking for a well-organized firm where everyone works together as a team and is open to helping each other," Dunham...

