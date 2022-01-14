Beltway Moves: FTC To BigLaw, Holland & Knight, Orrick

By Justin Wise (January 14, 2022, 12:56 PM EST) -- The first weeks of 2022 featured a flurry of hiring activity in Washington, D.C., with BigLaw firms including Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP and Blank Rome LLP making key partner additions in the antitrust and financial services arenas. A couple of boutiques in the Beltway are also expanding. Mitchell Sandler LLC announced the hiring of nine lawyers, and conservative litigation boutique Schaerr Jaffe LLP launched a California outpost — its first outside the D.C. area — with the addition of a former Mayer Brown LLP appellate partner. The revolving door, meanwhile, remained in full swing, with...

