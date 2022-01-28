Beltway Moves: Ex-WH Counsel Fielding, WilmerHale, Venable

By Justin Wise (January 28, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Law firms in Washington, D.C., remained busy in the recruiting department in the latter half of January as WilmerHale continued its run of partner hires, this time nabbing a pair of former Federal Trade Commission officials in its antitrust practice. Venable LLP, meanwhile, snagged a seven-lawyer team of health care policy experts from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. And the D.C. division of Ellis George Cipollone made its first big hire since former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone launched the office in the fall, bringing on longtime Republican lawyer Fred Fielding. Here are the latest moves in the Washington,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS