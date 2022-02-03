Wilson Sonsini To Open Colo. Office With Life Sciences Focus

By Matt Perez (February 3, 2022, 3:32 PM EST) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC announced plans to open a Boulder, Colorado, office — its 18th overall and second in the past three months — with two life sciences partners heading up the initial team at the location. Vern Norviel and Tony Jeffries will move to the new location with a team of associates and staff, the firm said Tuesday. The new office will be in downtown Boulder and open in the first quarter of 2022. The focus of the opening will be the life sciences industry throughout the state, with the firm citing a report from the Colorado BioScience Association...

