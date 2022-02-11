Beltway Moves: O'Melveny, Morgan Lewis, Navy GC

By Justin Wise (February 11, 2022, 2:44 PM EST) -- The revolving door continued to swing in both directions in Washington in the first two weeks of February, as an O'Melveny & Myers LLP partner headed to the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel and Jones Day and Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP picked up former government officials. The Navy also has a new chief lawyer, after the Senate confirmed Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP's New York-based complex litigation chair, John "Sean" Coffey, to the general counsel post. Perkins Coie LLP, meanwhile, appointed a Washington, D.C., managing partner to succeed partner Bruce Spiva, who left the firm to...

