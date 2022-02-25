Beltway Moves: Jones Day, Husch Blackwell, Michael Best

By Justin Wise (February 25, 2022, 11:33 AM EST) -- Jones Day made perhaps the biggest splash in the D.C. hiring scene in the final weeks of February as it lured a group of seven former clerks to conservative Supreme Court justices to its appellate practice. Firms including Husch Blackwell LLP and Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, meanwhile, made further investments in the region with the expansion of their white collar groups. Michael Best announced earlier this month that it is also expanding its consulting arm to the nation's capital, following the arrival of two former Trump administration officials. The U.S. Department of Justice also made a key appointment, naming a...

