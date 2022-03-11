Beltway Moves: Biden Admin., Kramer Levin, Paul Hastings

By Justin Wise (March 11, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- The Washington legal sector is attracting more players, with Mid-Law firm Armstrong Teasdale LLP and litigation power Kramer Levin LLP this month announcing expansions into the nation's capital. The Biden administration, meanwhile, continues to look to BigLaw attorneys and alums to fill senior positions. The U.S. Department of Justice recently elevated Kevin Chambers, the former co-chair of Latham & Watkins LLP's litigation and trial department, to lead its criminal and civil enforcement efforts to stop pandemic-related fraud. Firms such as Baker McKenzie and Paul Hastings LLP also have remained active in the recruiting hunt, nabbing attorneys from the Federal Trade Commission...

