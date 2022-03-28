Beltway Moves: BigLaw SEC Hires, Rule Garza Howley, Cooley

By Justin Wise (March 28, 2022, 1:02 PM EDT) -- The revolving door between government and private practice continued to spin in both directions in Washington, D.C., in the latter half of March, particularly at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The agency hired a Norton Rose Fulbright LLP counsel to lead its office of municipal securities, while Arnold & Porter and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP each picked former high-ranking SEC enforcers. Meanwhile, the former co-leader of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP's antitrust practice has launched a D.C. antirust boutique, Rule Garza Howley LLP. The launch comes as private practices load up their antitrust benches in anticipation...

