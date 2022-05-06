Beltway Moves: Sidley, Kirkland, Williams & Connolly

By Justin Wise (May 6, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP, Hogan Lovells, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and McDermott Will & Emery LLP made big investments in their Washington, D.C., offices in recent weeks, demonstrating that BigLaw firms continue their push to solidify capabilities in areas like cybersecurity and financial services. A Williams & Connolly LLP litigation partner, meanwhile, was tapped by President Joe Biden to serve on the federal bench. If confirmed, the attorney will become the first Hispanic woman and first openly LGBT person to serve on the D.C. District Court. Here are the latest legal industry moves inside the Beltway: Williams & Connolly Atty Tapped For...

