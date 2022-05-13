Covington Names New Lobbying Practice Leaders

By Emily Lever (May 13, 2022, 12:48 PM EDT) -- Covington & Burling LLP has named two new leaders for its lobbying practice, the firm has announced. Partners Brian Smith and Michele Pearce will co-chair the public policy practice group, the firm said Thursday. They will also become responsible for the firm's global public policy practice group, which they will co-lead with Brussels-based Sebastian Vos. Smith and Pearce take over Muftiah McCartin, who is leaving to become vice president for government and corporate relations at the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. McCartin worked in the U.S. House for three decades and in 1991 was the first woman to be named assistant...

