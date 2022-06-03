Beltway Moves: Paul Hastings, Covington, Jones Day

By Justin Wise (June 3, 2022, 10:23 AM EDT) -- Law firms in Washington, D.C., remained active on the recruiting front in recent weeks, with Paul Hastings LLP headlining the hiring spree by acquiring a group of financial services attorneys from Buckley LLP. In another development, regional power Covington & Burling LLP became the latest firm to make a big addition to its antitrust practice, bringing on the former deputy assistant director of the Federal Trade Commission's technology enforcement division. On the flip side, a former Jones Day litigation partner has joined the Biden administration as the general counsel of the Office of Personnel Management. Here are the latest legal industry...

