Beltway Moves: McDermott, Akin Gump, Banner Witcoff

By Jack Rodgers (July 29, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A number of top law firms continued to beef up their ranks in the Washington, D.C., area over the last two weeks, with a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration official leaving public service, and a veteran political attorney returning to practice at a private firm. McDermott Will & Emery LLP added Heili Kim, who has more than two decades of experience at FDA, to its health care practice earlier this week, where she will focus on the food, dietary supplement, cosmetic and consumer products industries. Meanwhile, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP bolstered its political law practice with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS