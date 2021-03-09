Oaktree Backs Parent Of E-Discovery Co. Compliance

E-discovery services and managed review provider Compliance Discovery Solutions announced Tuesday that its parent, workforce solutions provider System One, secured an undisclosed investment from Oaktree Capital Management LP.
The investment gives...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Benefits of becoming a subscriber:
- Access to all articles
- Receive our daily newsletters
- Build custom alerts on any search topic
- Search by all national and regional topics
Already have an account? Sign In Now