George Floyd's Girlfriend Describes Addiction At Chauvin Trial

One of Ross' favorites stories is the tale of how she met Floyd.
In 2017, Ross went to a Salvation Army shelter to visit her son's father to discuss the boy's birthday. She was tired. She'd had a long day. She grew upset as her former partner kept her waiting in the lobby.
Then she heard a deep, raspy voice with a southern twang say, "You OK, sis?"
The shelter's security guard was standing there. He offered to pray with her.
"I was tired, and we'd been through so much, my sons and I, and for this kind person to come up and say, 'Can I pray with you,' when I felt alone in this lobby — it was so sweet," she told a Minneapolis jury on Thursday.
Ross provided a range of tearful testimony on her three-year relationship with Floyd, which lasted until his death in May, during the fourth day of Chauvin's trial.
Chauvin is accused of killing Floyd last Memorial Day during his arrest for allegedly using a $20 counterfeit bill at a convenience store. Floyd lay handcuffed and on the ground, pleading and saying he couldn't breathe as Chauvin dug his knee into Floyd's neck. He continued to do so even after Floyd lost consciousness.
Prosecutors allege Floyd died of asphyxiation. Chauvin's defense is that Floyd, who tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine, died of a drug overdose.
Outraged bystanders taped the arrest on their cellphones, and the image of a Black man gasping for breath under the knee of a white police officer rekindled a nationwide racial justice movement last summer. Floyd's name became that movement's rallying cry, his face an emblem.
But to Ross, he was "Floyd," a loving father, a "mama's boy," and her partner. At one point, prosecutors displayed a photograph of him on the witness stand's monitor, and Ross tearfully traced the image of his face with her finger. She inadvertently set off the touch screen, leaving a green line along his chin.
Ross' testimony Thursday also included details about the couple's favorite date spots and their struggles with opioid addiction.
"It's a classic story of how many people get addicted to opioids," she said. "We both suffer from chronic pain; mine was in my neck, his was in his back. We both had prescriptions, and we got addicted and tried to break that addiction many times."
When they ran out of their medication, they would try to buy pills from other people with prescriptions. When they couldn't do that, Ross said, they would buy pills "off the street."
They tried to help one another overcome their addiction, and went through periods where they were not using, she testified. But in March 2020, Ross said, "his behavior changed," and she knew he was using again.
She also testified that in March, he bought some pills that did not have the relaxing effect of the opioids they usually took. Ross tried one and it kept her up all night. She said it was a stimulant. Floyd bought more of those pills in May, she testified during cross-examination from Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson of Halberg Criminal Defense. He asked her if Floyd had bought the pills from Morries Hall, the friend whom he'd spent time with the day he died. She said she wasn't sure.
Nelson also asked her about an incident in March, when Floyd was doubled over in pain from a stomach ache. She drove him to the emergency room, she said, and he was hospitalized for several days. Nelson asked her if she'd known whether the cause was a heroin overdose. She said she did not know.
Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank asked her about Floyd's health. She said he worked out every day.
"Did he ever complain of shortness of breath, of difficulty breathing?" he asked.
Ross testified that he did not.
Jurors also heard from Seth Bravinder and Derek Smith, two paramedics who responded to the scene and were unable to resuscitate Floyd.
When they pulled up in the ambulance, Bravinder said, he saw "multiple officers on top of the patient," and he "assumed there was some struggle still."
But Smith, who checked Floyd's pupils and his pulse the moment he got there, said Floyd was unconscious.
"In lay terms, I thought he was dead," he said.
One of the police officers who held Floyd down rode in the ambulance, and stills from his body-worn camera revealed that Smith used a mechanical chest compression device, ventilated Floyd and administered epinephrine, a drug meant to restart the heart, and sodium bicarbonate.
Nothing worked, Smith said.
"He's a human being, and I was trying to give him a second chance at life," he said. "When we showed up, he was deceased, and when we showed up at the hospital, he was still in cardiac arrest."
