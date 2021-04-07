Force Expert Calls Chauvin's Neck Pin Excessive At Trial

Sgt. Jody Stiger of the Los Angeles Police Department gave play-by-play commentary Tuesday and Wednesday on officer body camera footage. He said Chauvin's conduct did not meet the threshold for lawful force, because it was not what "a reasonable officer on the scene" would have done.
The four officers who arrested Floyd last May were acting reasonably when they pushed him to the ground, because, Stiger said, Floyd was "actively resisting arrest." But continuing to hold him there for nine minutes after Floyd stopped resisting, said he was in pain, and lost consciousness was not reasonable, Stiger said.
"My opinion is that the force was excessive," Stiger said. "At the time, Mr. Floyd was in the prone position, he was handcuffed, and he was not trying to resist."
The murder charges against Chauvin became international news last summer, after millions of people viewed a bystander's video of Floyd's arrest. It showed Chauvin pinning Floyd's neck down for about nine minutes, as Floyd — who was suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill — begged him to stop, said he couldn't breathe and eventually lost consciousness.
The image of a Black man gasping for breath under the knee of a white police officer rekindled a nationwide racial justice movement last summer. Protests occurred in every state. Many companies, including law firms, vowed to improve their diversity and inclusion efforts.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Stiger testified as an expert for the prosecution. He helped develop and teach the LAPD's in-service curriculum, and over the course of six years he was responsible for training 3,000 LAPD officers. He also sat on a review board that conducted 2,500 use of force reviews.
Stiger's testimony centered on the standard for use of force set by the U.S. Supreme Court's 1989 Graham v. Connor decision, which found that the use of force "must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, rather than with the 20/20 vision of hindsight."
The "reasonable officer" has become something of a character in police misconduct cases, with each side speculating about what this fictional archetype might do. It was referred to frequently as Stiger reviewed police camera footage and critiqued the decisions officers made that Memorial Day.
Stiger said that last May a reasonable officer would have agreed with the decision to push Floyd onto the ground after he'd been "actively resisting" attempts to force him into the back of a squad car.
"He was moving around. He didn't want to get back there," Stiger said. "Numerous times he stated he was afraid, that he'd had COVID before, that he was claustrophobic."
But taking him to the ground wasn't the only option; those four policemen could have deescalated the situation, Stiger said. Officer J. Alexander Kueng had "gained a rapport with Floyd early on," Stiger said, and might have talked him into compliance.
When the officers got Floyd out of the car and had him on his knees, he seemed to calm down, Stiger said. He even thanked them, body camera footage showed.
Then they pushed the handcuffed Floyd onto his stomach. He kicked his legs once, which Stiger identified as an "aggressive action," and "an attempt to possibly kick free from their grasp."
At that point in the video, Chauvin could be heard asking about "the hobble," a technique of binding a suspect's legs. Using that restraint would have been an escalation of force, Stiger told Steven Schleicher, a partner at Maslon LLP working pro bono for the prosecution.
But officers decided not to hobble Floyd. That suggested to Stiger that they could see that Floyd was "starting to comply, and his aggression was starting to cease."
While Chauvin was on top of Floyd, he seemed to be using a "pain compliance" technique on Floyd's hand, a method of either squeezing his fingers and bringing the knuckles together or pushing his wrist into the handcuffs, Stiger said.
That's a technique that officers use "to get a suspect to comply with commands," Stiger said. "As they comply, they're rewarded with a reduction in pain."
Schleicher asked, "What if there's no opportunity for compliance?"
"At that point, it's just pain," Stiger said.
He added that once Floyd was lying prone, "no force should have been used once he was in that position."
Under the Graham standard, there are three main factors for the reasonable officer to consider: the severity of crime, the "immediate threat" the suspect poses and whether the suspect is actively resisting arrest or trying to flee.
Stiger said the crime of passing a counterfeit bill was not serious and didn't even merit arrest. He said that when Floyd was prone and handcuffed, he posed no real threat. And once Floyd was in the prone position, he stopped resisting arrest, Stiger said.
On cross-examination, Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson of Halberg Criminal Defense, said the reasonableness standard can be subjective. One police department might determine that an instrument or technique is permissible and thus meets the objective reasonableness standard, while another department might not.
"Reasonable minds can differ," Nelson quipped, and Stiger agreed.
Nelson tried to sow more doubt later, asking Stiger if, in his years on the board reviewing Los Angeles police use of force incidents, he and his four fellow board members ever disagreed. Stiger said that did happen, and in those cases, the dissenting officers would have to file a minority report stating why they disagreed.
Nelson also pointed out that to know what the "reasonable officer" would have done, Stiger had to consider the "totality of circumstances." That included the environment last May.
Chauvin, he noted, had been originally dispatched to the scene, but he was dealing with another call, and so a different squad car took the call. Then Chauvin was called there a second time. He likely heard the initial scuffle as Floyd protested going into the back of the cruiser on his radio, Nelson said.
"When Officer Chauvin arrived, he knew some degree of force was being used because of what he heard on dispatch," Nelson said. "He knew that other officers were there. He knew the suspect was possibly intoxicated and was six to six-and-a-half feet tall."
And then, Nelson argued, his client saw that he and two other officers could not get Floyd into the back of the car.
In a use of force situation, Nelson said, officers have to weigh what suspects say against what they do.
"When Mr. Floyd was saying he couldn't breathe, he was actively resisting arrest, using his legs to avoid getting in," he argued. "Three officers were trying to get him into the back of the vehicle."
The environment where all this was happening, Nelson said, was a "busy intersection" where a crowd of "excited" onlookers posed a possible threat.
Nelson also used Stiger's testimony to bring up a point he's made before about "camera perspective bias." While a still from the bystander video appeared to show Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck, he said, police body camera stills suggested the knee was on Floyd's shoulder.
Stiger agreed that Chauvin seemed to be on "base of the neck."
On redirect, Schleicher pointed out Floyd was at risk of positional asphyxia just from being prone and handcuffed, and additional pressure anywhere on the body heightened risk — something he said Chauvin should have known from his training.
--Editing by Brian Baresch.
