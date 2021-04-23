Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

What Attys Are Saying About Florida's New Data Privacy Bills

By Matt Perez · April 23, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT

New requirements intended to protect consumer privacy are on the horizon for Florida businesses.

The Florida House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a bipartisan consumer privacy bill that would force businesses...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Florida legal trends in Lexis

Discover

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Snapshot: How The Robinhood Trading MDL Is Shaping UpFlorida Pulse
  2. Miami Boutique Nabs Ex-Kasowitz Benson Litigation AttyFlorida Pulse
  3. Greenberg Traurig Hires Litigation Shareholder In MiamiFlorida Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority