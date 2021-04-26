Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Gov.'s Supreme Court Pick Heads To Senate

By Nick Muscavage · April 26, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT

New Jersey civil rights official Rachel Wainer Apter is one step closer to joining the state's Supreme Court after her nomination was passed to the state Senate on Monday.

Gov. Phil...

