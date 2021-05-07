Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Capovilla & Williams Hire Former JAG As Partner

By Brett Barrouquere · May 7, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT

The military law firm of Capovilla & Williams has hired a former judge advocate general as a partner in Atlanta who will focus on military administrative issues.

Sean Flood becomes the...

