Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

House, DOJ Reach Deal In McGahn Subpoena Fight

By Khorri Atkinson · May 12, 2021, 11:50 AM EDT

Attorneys for House Democrats and the Biden administration revealed late Tuesday that they've "reached an agreement in principle" in the nearly two-year legal showdown over lawmakers' bid to compel testimony from...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Donziger Saga Reaches Fever Pitch As Trial Kicks OffModern Lawyer
  2. 1 In 4 Attys Report Facing Blowback For Parental LeaveModern Lawyer
  3. Law Firms Reinstating Postponed On-Site Tech ProjectsModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority