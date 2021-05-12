Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Quarles & Brady Taps New Chief People Officer

By Emily Lever · May 12, 2021, 2:28 PM EDT

Quarles & Brady LLP has hired the former chief human resources officer at Marshall Gerstein & Borun LLP to fill the newly created role of chief people officer, the firm announced...

