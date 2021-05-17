Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Two More Law Firms Shell Out For Special Bonuses

By Emily Lever · May 17, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT

Taylor Wessing LLP and Selendy & Gay PLLC on Monday announced special bonuses rewarding employees for work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taylor Wessing, a global law firm with offices in New...

