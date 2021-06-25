Justices Say Alaska Native Cos. Can Get Tribal COVID Funds

By a 6-3 vote, the high court reversed a D.C. Circuit panel's September ruling that the corporations, known as ANCs, are excluded from the funding by language the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act borrowed from another federal law, the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act.
While the federally recognized tribes had argued that Congress only intended for sovereign governments like them to receive the funding and not the ANCs, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said in the majority opinion that "under the plain meaning of ISDA, ANCs are Indian tribes, regardless of whether they are also federally recognized tribes."
The decision would make the ANCs eligible to receive some $450 million in CARES Act funding, according to a dissent by Justice Neil Gorsuch.
In their petitions challenging the D.C. Circuit's decision, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and several ANCs and groups argued that the circuit panel misread a clause taken from the 1975 ISDA — which addresses tribes "recognized as eligible for the special programs and services provided by the United States to Indians because of their status as Indians" — as not being intended to apply to ANCs in the CARES Act.
The 17 plaintiff tribes, including the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation, the Ute Tribe, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and the Navajo Nation, argued that the D.C. Circuit rightly found that Congress meant for the CARES Act funding to be limited to formally recognized, sovereign tribal governments.
Justice Sotomayor said in the majority opinion Friday that ANCs' eligibility for benefits under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, the law that created the corporations and transferred to them nearly $1 billion and about 44 million acres of land, is by itself "eligibility enough to be an Indian tribe."
Justice Sotomayor cautioned that the court's ruling that ANCs are tribes under the ISDA "does not open the door to other Indian groups that have not been federally recognized becoming Indian tribes under ISDA."
But Justice Gorsuch, in a dissent joined by Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Elena Kagan, slammed that statement, saying that tribes that aren't recognized by the federal government and other Indian groups that receive federal funding "might now suddenly qualify as tribes under the CARES Act, ISDA, and other federal statutes."
"The court's 'plain meaning' argument thus becomes transparent for what it is — a bare assertion that the recognition clause carries a different meaning when applied to ANCs than when applied to anyone else," Justice Gorsuch said.
Six federally recognized tribes filed the original complaint in D.C. federal court in April 2020, arguing the 12 for-profit ANCs and 177 Alaska Native village corporations were not intended to receive any of the $8 billion fund included in the $2 trillion CARES Act.
ANCSA Regional Association and Alaska Native Village Corporation Association said in a statement Friday that they "applaud the Supreme Court's decision to ensure the federal government honors its promises to Alaska Natives and the communities we represent."
"We are pleased to see the court affirm Alaska Native corporations' eligibility for CARES Act funds to help our people and communities recover from the devastating effects of COVID-19," the groups said. "Alaska's economy is only now starting to recover, and these funds are needed to help our communities get back on their feet."
The Treasury Department is represented by Elizabeth B. Prelogar, Brian M. Boynton, Edwin S. Kneedler, Matthew Guarnieri, Michael S. Raab, Daniel Tenny and Adam C. Jed of the U.S. Department of Justice.
The ANCs are represented by Paul D. Clement, Erin E. Murphy, Ragan Naresh and Matthew D. Rowen of Kirkland & Ellis LLP.
The Confederated Tribes and other co-plaintiff tribes are represented by Riyaz Kanji, Cory J. Albright, Katie E. Jones and Lynsey R. Gaudioso of Kanji & Katzen PLLC; Kannon K. Shanmugam of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP; Harold Chesnin of the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation; and Lisa Koop Gunn of the Tulalip Tribes.
The Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation is represented by Jeffrey Scott Rasmussen, Frances C. Bassett and Jeremy J. Patterson of Patterson Earnhart Real Bird & Wilson.
The cases are Yellen v. Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation et al., case number 20-543, and Alaska Native Village Corporation Association Inc. et al. v. Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation et al., case number 20-544, before the Supreme Court of the United States.
--Editing by Alyssa Miller.
Update: This story has been updated with further material from the opinion and comment from ANCSA Regional Association and Alaska Native Village Corporation Association.
