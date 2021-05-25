Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5 Questions With NJ Bar President Domenick Carmagnola

By Nick Muscavage · May 25, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT

Domenick Carmagnola was sworn in as the president of the New Jersey State Bar Association last week, and he vowed to focus his term on helping attorneys transition to a post-pandemic...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New Jersey legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Firms' Post-COVID Office Plans Could Cost Them TalentNew Jersey Pulse
  2. 5 Questions With NJ Bar President Domenick CarmagnolaNew Jersey Pulse
  3. Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility TrackerNew Jersey Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority