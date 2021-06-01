Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Biz Group's Suit Calls Foul On MLB All-Star Game Relocation

By Max Jaeger · June 1, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT

A conservative pro-business group filed suit Monday challenging Major League Baseball's decision to relocate its All-Star Game from Atlanta in protest of Georgia's restrictive new voting law, arguing that the move...

