SoCal's Tech Work For Firms Spreads Beyond 'Silicon Beach'

Ever since Google opened its Venice Beach campus in 2011, there's been debate about whether the coastal neighborhoods of Los Angeles from Santa Monica to Playa Vista, dubbed Silicon Beach, could...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now