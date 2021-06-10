Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Former 2nd Circ. Chief Katzmann, Voice For Civics, Dies At 68

By Pete Brush · June 10, 2021, 9:03 AM EDT

Former Second Circuit Chief Judge Robert A. Katzmann, who steered the appellate court through high-profile cases and budget sequestration and was known as a voice for expanding civics education, died Wednesday...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Why Legal Access Requires Rule Revisions — And Atty Buy-InCourts
  2. Texas Bar Investigating AG Paxton Over Election LawsuitsCourts
  3. US Federal Courts Seek $182.5M For Security OverhaulCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority