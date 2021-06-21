Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Winston & Strawn Adds DLA Vet As N. Calif. Corporate Chair

By Rachel Rippetoe · June 21, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT

Winston & Strawn LLP has added a former DLA Piper mergers and acquisitions lawyer to chair its Northern California corporate practice, the firm announced Monday.

Khoa Do will join the firm's...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest California legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Happy Father's Day: The Best Parenting Stories From Lawyer DadsCalifornia Pulse
  2. King & Spalding Nabs Former US Atty In Calif. California Pulse
  3. Girardi Keese Loaned $20M To Erika Girardi's Biz, Atty SaysCalifornia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority