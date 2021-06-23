Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Why The Atlanta Bar Started A New Cybersecurity Law Section

By Emily Sides · June 23, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT

A ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline Co. last month that led to a pipeline shutdown highlighted cybersecurity risks. Here, the head of the Atlanta Bar Association's new Privacy & Cybersecurity Law...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Georgia legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Law Firm Biz Development Tips For The Pandemic EraGeorgia Pulse
  2. Troutman Pepper Nabs Ex-US Atty For White Collar PracticeGeorgia Pulse
  3. Meet The Candidates Being Eyed For Seat On Ga. High CourtGeorgia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority