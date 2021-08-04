Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Powerhouse: McKool Smith

By Michelle Casady · August 4, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT

Whether it was representing clients in International Trade Commission investigations or taking on Apple and Comcast in intellectual property fights, McKool Smith PC's Texas attorneys brought home a steady string of...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Texas legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. White & Case Adds Baker Botts Capital Markets AttyTexas Pulse
  2. Ex-Texas Justice Joins Chamberlain Hrdlicka Amid AG BidTexas Pulse
  3. White & Case Adds Ex-Baker Botts Capital Markets ProsTexas Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority