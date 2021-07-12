Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Greenspoon Marder Adds 8 Ex-Taylor English Attys In NY, Ga.

By Kevin Penton · July 12, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT

Greenspoon Marder LLP announced Monday it has added eight entertainment attorneys previously with Taylor English Duma LLP to its offices in New York and Atlanta.

Sandra Brown, Kendall Minter, Peter Stathopoulos...

