Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GrayRobinson Adds Estate Planning Atty In Florida

By Matt Perez · July 21, 2021, 2:36 PM EDT

GrayRobinson PA announced the addition of a new member in its elder law and estate planning teams at its Lakeland, Florida, office.

Athena Warlen comes to the firm from the Sanoba...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest mid-law trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. NY Atty Starts Biz Venture To Help Orgs. Reclaim Lost MoneyMid-Law
  2. Riemer & Braunstein Promotes Five Attys To Senior PartnerMid-Law
  3. Pryor Cashman Women Leaders On Leadership And Diversity Mid-Law

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority