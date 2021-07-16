Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Legal Assistant Says Firm Sacked Her Over WFH Request

By Adrian Cruz · July 16, 2021, 2:10 PM EDT

A legal assistant with Moore Ingram Johnson & Steele LLP, filed a suit in Tennessee federal court accusing the Southeast-based firm of wrongfully firing her in violation of state and federal...

