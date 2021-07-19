Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Names 5 In-House Attys To Help Shape Agency Policy

By Clarice Silber · July 19, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced it has tapped five attorneys to serve in counsel positions on Chairman Gary Gensler's policy staff.

The SEC said Friday that it will bring on Corey...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Boston Impact Firm Hires Ex-Bain Capital Compliance ChiefIn-House
  2. How GCs Can Weigh Privacy, Cyber Risks During Mergers In-House
  3. Coinbase's CLO On Why Crypto Is 'Here To Stay'In-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority