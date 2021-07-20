Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Appeals Court Judge Tapped To Fill Supreme Court Slot

By Brett Barrouquere · July 20, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT

Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Verda Colvin will join the Georgia Supreme Court, filling an opening left by former Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday.

Judge Colvin...

