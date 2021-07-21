Law Firm Summer Associate Recruiting For 2021 Slumped

Fewer law firms participated in on-campus recruiting for summer associate programs this year and the median number of offers extended to second- and third-year students to participate in the programs declined...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now