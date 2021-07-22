Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. AG Appoints Sub Prosecutor In Rayshard Brooks Case

By Kevin Penton · July 22, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT

Georgia's attorney general has appointed substitute prosecutors to handle two high-profile cases involving Atlanta police — including the officers involved in the 2020 shooting death of Rayshard Brooks — following the...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Georgia legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Ga. Gov. Sent Shortlist For Trial Court JudgeshipGeorgia Pulse
  2. Ga. Judge Says Sanctions Likely Over Frivolous MotionGeorgia Pulse
  3. Georgia's Biggest Appellate Rulings Of 2021 So FarGeorgia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority