Black IP Atty Asks Justices To Rule Title VII Covers Partners

A Black attorney who said she was belittled and berated after she complained about the way intellectual property firm Myers Bigel PA treated female workers is urging the nation's highest court...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now