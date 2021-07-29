Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bipartisan Sens. Propose 77 New Fed. Judgeships Nationwide

By Andrew Kragie · July 29, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT

A bipartisan pair of senators on Thursday proposed adding 77 federal district court seats across the country, matching the judiciary's recommendations — except for omitted appellate seats — and splitting the...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. How Morrison Cohen Won OK For Tilton-Tied Auto Biz SaleDaily Litigation
  2. NY Giants GC Rips 'Strangle' Threat Suit As MisleadingDaily Litigation
  3. Greenberg Traurig Adds 2 International Attys In MiamiDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority