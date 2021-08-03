Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

VSE Names Ex-Advantia Health Atty As Chief Legal Officer

By Clarice Silber · August 3, 2021, 1:38 PM EDT

Army contractor VSE Corp. has tapped former Advantia Health top attorney Farinaz Tehrani to become its chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

VSE said Friday that Tehrani will report to President...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. GC Builds Career Around Love Of Fashion And CelebritiesIn-House
  2. Cisco's CLO Talks His Discipline For The Law And The KitchenIn-House
  3. After 21 Years In Private Practice, GC Finds Her '2nd Chapter'In-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority