Fed. Circuit Courts Masking Up Again As Delta Variant Surges

New COVID-19 guidance from the federal government triggered by the surge in delta variant cases has prompted at least three federal circuit courts as of Friday to reinstate mask mandates for...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now