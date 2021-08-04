Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Littler's New Atlanta Office Manager On Hiring Plans

By Sarah Martinson · August 4, 2021, 12:59 PM EDT

Littler Mendelson PC's new Atlanta office managing shareholder Bradley Strawn wants to hire 10 more attorneys at the associate and partner levels by next year, bringing the office's total lawyer headcount...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Georgia legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Littler's New Atlanta Office Manager On Hiring PlansGeorgia Pulse
  2. How The Supreme Court Shifted The Battle Over Voting LawsGeorgia Pulse
  3. Ex-Ga. College Staffer Says Firing Was RetaliatoryGeorgia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority