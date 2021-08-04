ABA Panel Connects Past And Present Of Racial Bias In Law

Lawyers and judges need to be mindful of the history of racial injustice in the American legal system and of the ways that bias continues to shape the modern legal landscape...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now