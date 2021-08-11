Here's What Is Driving Litera's Growth By Acquisition Strategy

Litera Technology LLC acquired contract analysis software provider Kira Systems on Tuesday, marking the legal software giant's 12th acquisition since 2019 and sixth this year.
Haley Altman, Litera's global head of...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now