Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tech Industry GCs See Civil Rights As Key Responsibility

By Kelcee Griffis · August 17, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT

Modern general counsel are taking on more responsibilities than ever before, stepping up as the "moral backbone" for their companies while maintaining more traditional compliance roles, said attorneys for Facebook, Cox...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Georgia legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Nelson Mullins' New Diversity Director Eyes Atty DevelopmentGeorgia Pulse
  2. Morris Manning Sued Over Conservation Easement AdviceGeorgia Pulse
  3. Holland & Knight Scores Data Privacy Partner In AtlantaGeorgia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority