Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Legal Sector Adds 4,300 Jobs For 2nd Month In Row

By Sarah Martinson · October 8, 2021, 2:05 PM EDT

The legal sector added 4,300 jobs for the second consecutive month in September, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Friday, as the industry continues to rebound...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New Jersey legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Rutgers Votes To Strip High Court Justice's Name Off BuildingNew Jersey Pulse
  2. 5 Questions With NJ's New Chief Diversity HeadNew Jersey Pulse
  3. Out-Of-State Legal Work In NJ Homes Gets Ethics GreenlightNew Jersey Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact