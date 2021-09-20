Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Meet The U.S. Conn. District's Next Chief Bankruptcy Judge

By Sameer Rao · September 20, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT

On Oct. 1, Judge Ann M. Nevins will effectively begin her tenure as the chief judge of the U.S. District of Connecticut's bankruptcy court — the latest high-water mark in her...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Meet The Attys Arguing This Investor Case At The High CourtCourts
  2. 'Indictments Are Coming' In Trump Org. Case, CFO's Atty SaysCourts
  3. College Athletes Call Justices' NCAA Ruling A Game ChangerCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact